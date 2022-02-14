Final energy consumption up 4.2pct last year

Last year, the final electricity consumption reached 55.706 billion kWh, 4.2pct higher than in 2020, with public lighting eyeing an increase by 4.6pct and household consumption eyeing an increase by 6pct ,according to data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Electricity exports in 2015 accounted for 5.915 billion kWh, up 1106.1 million kWh. The networks' and stations' own technological consumption amounted to 5.529 billion kWh, an increase by 154 million kWh.

During the same period, the primary energy resources increased by 6.8pct, and the electricity ones increased by 5.5pct, compared to the previous year. The main primary energy resources totaled 33.756 million tonnes of oil equivalent, increasing by more than 2.136 million toe compared to 2020.

Domestic production amounted to 18,477 million toe, up 315,100 toe, and imports exceeded 15,278 million toe.

Electricity resources in 2015 accounted for 67.150 billion kWh, up 3.503 billion kWh from the previous year.

Production at thermal power plants reached 22.223 billion kWh, up 1.801 billion kWh (+ 8.8pct), hydropower production reached 17.251 billion kWh, up 1.752 billion kWh (+ 11.3pct), and the production at the nuclear power plant totalled 11.284 billion kWh, down 182.1 million kWh (-1.6pct).

Production from wind power plants amounted to 6.576 billion kWh, down 378.7 million kWh, and the solar energy produced in photovoltaic installations during this period totaled 1.701 billion kWh, down 1.5 million kWh, Agerpres informs.