Final price of electricity, capped for household consumers for a consumption of up to 255 kWh (project)

The electricity price cap will be applied to household consumers, until August 31, 2023, for a consumption of up to 255 kWh per month, according to the draft Ordinance amending and supplementing OUG 27/2022, published on the website of the Ministry of Energy.

The project provides that, for the consumption achieved between September 1, 2022 and August 31, 2023, the final price billed capped by electricity suppliers will be of maximum 0.68 RON / kWh, VAT included, in the case of household customers whose average monthly consumption achieved at the place of consumption in 2021 is between 0 - 100 KWh inclusive and maximum 0.80 RON / kWh, VAT included, in the case of household customers whose average monthly consumption achieved at the place of consumption in 2021 was between 100.01 - 300 kWh, for a monthly consumption that is maximum 255 kWh. For electricity consumption exceeding 255 KWh/month, the price is set by each supplier.

Also, the final price will be of maximum 1 RON/kWh, VAT included, for 85% of the average monthly consumption achieved at the place of consumption in 2021, in the case of small and medium-sized enterprises, of the economic operators in the field of food industry, based on the declaration on the own responsibility of the legal representative. The difference in monthly electricity consumption is billed according to how it is established with the supplier.

The price will also be of maximum 1 RON / kWh, VAT included, also for the full consumption of public and private hospitals defined according to the legislation in the field, of public and private education units, as well as of nurseries, of public and private providers of social services provided for in the Nomenclature of social services.

For the other public institutions, the price will be of maximum 1 RON / kWh, VAT included, for 85% of the average monthly consumption, realized at the place of consumption in 2021. The difference in the monthly consumption of electricity is invoiced according to the provisions of the contract with the supplier. For beneficiaries who do not have a history of consumption in 2021, the percentage of 85% is applied to the monthly consumption.

Regarding natural gas, for the consumption achieved between April 1, 2022 and August 31, 2023, the final price invoiced by natural gas suppliers is: maximum 0.31 RON / kWh, VAT included, in the case of household customers; maximum 0.37 RON / kWh, VAT included, in the case of non-household customers whose annual consumption of natural gas achieved in 2021 at the place of consumption is at most 50,000 MWh, as well as in the case of heat producers.

