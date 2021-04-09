Finance Ministry works on state aid scheme for strategic projects

The Ministry of Finance is working on a state aid scheme for strategic projects, worth over 100 million euros, Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare told an online event on Friday.

"It is an extremely important development resource [National Resilience And Recovery Plan - editor's note]. Obviously, we are all waiting to close negotiations with the European Commission and have a document agreed at the European level. All Member States are now in the process of negotiations. We, for instance, the Ministry of Finance, we are starting discussions next week, on Tuesday, on this model that we presented to the public last week, which involves 850 million euros per total ministry, of which about 280 million will be only for digitalisation projects. It is a significant addition to the previous version of the PNRR, which had around 100 million for digitalisation, so we tried to come up with some important additions, especially in terms of reforms, but also investment projects. So, besides 280 million euros for digitalisation we intend to finance including the project on cash registers, for which we have over 150 million euros, but at the same time we need an additional amount for the state aid schemes area, for we need to create a state aid scheme for strategic projects," Alexandru Nazare told an online conference called "Upgrade Romania - Investments, the Lifeblood of the Economy," organized by DC News, agerpres.ro confirms.

He mentioned that these are projects larger than 100 million euros, meant to attract large investors and create jobs.