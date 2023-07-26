FinMin Bolos discusses with US ambassador about investments, combating tax evasion

The Minister of Finance, Marcel Bolos, had a meeting with the Ambassador of the United States of America to Romania, Kathleen Kavalec, on Wednesday, with one of the key points addressed having been the drawing of foreign investments to Romania, informs the Ministry of Finance in a Facebook post, told Agerpres.

Bolos emphasized the firm commitment to create a favorable climate for investors and to ensure transparency and stability in the business milieu, while Kathleen Kavalec appreciated the efforts made by Romania to attract investments and expressed confidence that there is unexploited potential for the consolidation the economic partnership between the two countries.

"I thank Ms. Kavalec for the opportunity to discuss the strengthening of the economic partnership between Romania and the United States. I emphasized the commitment to create a framework favorable to investments and to ensure transparency and stability in the business milieu, having the conviction that these are aspects that will bring significant benefits for economic development and job creation in our country. Also, the implementation of transparent and fair fiscal measures and policies is a strategic priority to ensure a solid basis for economic development and to protect the interests of Romanians. We focus on promoting a culture of tax compliance. We also talked about the modernization and use of advanced technology within customs, to contribute to simplifying procedures and increasing efficiency, a fact that will facilitate international trade and increase the competitiveness of the Romanian economy," Minister Marcel Bolos said.

According to the cited source, another aspect addressed during the meeting was cooperation in the fiscal field and combating tax evasion. The Minister of Finance, Marcel Bolos, reiterated Romania's commitment to combat illegal tax practices and to improve transparency in this field.

Both sides highlighted the importance of strengthening the economic relations between the two countries and the need to intensify the dialogue in order to find common solutions to the current economic challenges.