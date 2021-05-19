 
     
Florin Citu: We can reach 5 million vaccinations by June 1, but the main goal is to overcome the pandemic

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Florin Cîțu

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday that the target of 5 million people vaccinated against COVID by June 1 can be reached, but this is only "a figure," the main goal being to overcome pandemic, agerpres reports.

"First of all, I know it is possible in Romania. We can reach 5 million, but the goal is not to reach a certain figure. The goal is to overcome the pandemic. And we can only overcome the pandemic by vaccination. The fact that we came with a few measures faster was precisely because we got vaccinated and we saw that vaccination led to a reduction in the rate of positivity or infection. I believe that Romanians have understood the message and will get vaccinated, first of all, for their health, for the health of their families, in order to have a better life," Citu said at Victoria Palace.

Asked if there will be relaxations even if the 5 million vaccinated threshold is not reached, the prime minister replied: "There will be relaxations on June 1."

