Fmr PSD senator Dan Sova receives suspended sentence in CET Govora case

Former Social-Democrat senator Dan Sova was definitively sentenced on Wednesday by the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) to three years in prison with suspension for influence peddling in the CET Govora case.

Initially, during the court trial - Bucharest Court of Appeal, Dan Sova received a four-year sentence with execution in November 2021, but at the hearing of the appeal, the ICCJ reduced the sentence by one year and ordered the suspension of its execution.

In the case of the other defendant in this file, the former director of CET Govora, Mihai Balan, who had a three-year prison sentence with enforcement for abuse of office, the Supreme Court ordered the termination of the criminal trial, as a result of the statute of limitations.AGERPRES