Foreign Ministry takes over chairmanship International Humanitarian Law Commission

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) took over on Wednesday from the Ministry of Internal Affairs the one-year chairmanship of the National Commission on International Humanitarian Law (CNDIU).

Presiding over CNDIU will be senior official for inter-institutional relations Janina Sitaru, according to a MAE press statement released on Thursday.

During its tenure, MAE will act for the most efficient use of the CNDIU's powers as an inter-institutional forum for debate and co-operation in the field, promoting measures or national policies aimed at ensuring compliance with the rules of international humanitarian law, Agerpres.ro informs.

At the same time, MAE seeks to encourage the connection of all relevant national institutions to the relevant initiatives and debates at international level, taking into account the relevance of the matters of international humanitarian law amid the war of aggression launched by the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

As specific objectives, MAE has in mind the completion of a new national strategy for the application of international humanitarian law and the continuation of efforts to disseminate the first voluntary report on the application of international humanitarian law at the national level in support of increasing the level of awareness regarding the importance of these rules at the level of public administration, political decision makers and the Romanian society as a whole.