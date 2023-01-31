Former national football team coach Victor Piturca leaves arrest: I have nothing to do with this

Former national football team coach Victor Piturca left, on Tuesday, the Central Detention Facility of the Capital Police after the expiration of the 24-hour detention order issued by the anti-corruption prosecutors in the case in which he is accused of buying influence, told Agerpres.

"I have nothing to do with this business," stated Victor Piturca, upon his release from the detention centre.

The prosecutors of the National Anti-corruption Directorate did not ask the court for his pre-trial arrest. However, judicial sources told AGERPRES that he was placed under judicial control.

The former selector of the national football team was detained, on Monday, by the prosecutors of the National Anti-corruption Directorate in a file regarding the purchase of medical products during the pandemic.