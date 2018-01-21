Former PM Ponta on new gov't investiture: I will vote 'against' with all my conviction

Deputy Victor Ponta announced on Sunday the decision to vote in Parliament 'against' the investiture of the new government, headed by Viorica Dancila.

"I voted for the Grindeanu government, for the Tudose government I stopped voting (...), now I will vote 'against' with all my conviction," Ponta told Antena 3 private television station.He added that his decision to vote 'against' isn't determined by the qualities or flaws of Viorica Dancila, but by the fact that, in his opinion, the real prime minister will be Liviu Dragnea."Mr Dragnea will lead the government and he must assume responsibility, he cannot always do it through someone else. (...) I believe Mr Dragnea doesn't have the political education and the intellectual capacity to run a country. However, he is running it now. From my point of view, he is running it badly, for which reason I am no longer a member of the PSD [Social Democratic Party] (...) and I will vote against the Dragnea 3 government," Victor Ponta pointed out.

