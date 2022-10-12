ForMin Aurescu: Black Sea Region - used by Russia as platform from which to project its power

The Black Sea region is used by Russia as "a platform from which to project its power in other areas", the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu said on Wednesday, told Agerpres.

"Russia's aggression against Ukraine is the biggest and most direct threat to peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area. Obviously, there are consequences related to regional security, especially in the Black Sea region, which is used by Russia as a platform from which to it projects its power in other areas. Therefore, we need comprehensive answers", the head of Romanian diplomacy said at the opening ceremony of the BSUN-BUA International Congress - "Dialogue and Cooperation in the Black Sea and Balkan Regions".

Russia's aggression, he also pointed out, "underlined, once again, the need for ever closer cooperation between actors who have the same perspective, in these regions, be it political decision-makers, businesses, representatives of civil society or members of the academic environment".

Aurescu spoke about the situation in the Black Sea region and the Balkans.

"The Black Sea and Balkan regions are also affected by a lack of economic development, limited connectivity, weak and vulnerable economic exchange flows and an urgent need for pragmatic joint investments and projects. These are the reasons that make regional cooperation on our side of the world more important than ever," said Bogdan Aurescu.