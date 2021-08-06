ForMin Aurescu congratulates Moldovan counterpart on investiture, discusses bilateral cooperation

Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu sent on Friday Moldovan Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Nicolae Popescu a congratulatory letter on the occasion of his investiture.

Shortly after the inauguration of the new Cabinet of the Republic of Moldova, the two Foreign Ministers had a first telephone conversation to reiterate the special relationship between Romania and Moldova, as well as "the need to relaunch bilateral cooperation under the Strategic Partnership for the Republic of Moldova's European Integration," the Foreign Ministry said in a release.

On this occasion, Minister Aurescu congratulated his counterpart on his appointment, reassured him of Romania's firm support for the Republic of Moldova's reform process and European course and suggested a direct contact at ministerial level, as soon as possible, for discussing the next steps for the development of the common agenda following the Bogdan Aurescu's visit to Chisinau on July 23, and the in-depth exchange of views with President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, agerpres.ro informs.

The Romanian top diplomat emphasized in particular "the favorable context for democratic reforms and the advancement of the European path of the Republic of Moldova, as well as for the deepening of the bilateral relationship and of the bilateral Strategic Partnership for the Republic of Moldova's European integration". The Romanian ForMin also pointed out that the mission of the new government in Chisinau is "of major importance, given the clear vote of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova in the July 11 early parliamentary elections in favor of reforms capable of supporting Moldova's development and modernization based on European principles."

The Romanian chief diplomat assured his Moldovan counterpart "of the full openness of the Bucharest authorities to a successful dialogue and cooperation in view of advancing bilateral projects of strategic importance, as well as of the full support of the Romanian diplomacy for identifying the most appropriate ways for the materialization of political and sectoral projects, for deepening the bilateral Strategic Partnership for the European integration of the Republic of Moldova and promote its European path."

Nicolae Popescu expressed his confidence that the very good cooperation between the two Foreign Ministries "will support the rapid advancement of the strategic bilateral projects and the consolidation of the Republic of Moldova's European course."