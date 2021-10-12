ForMin Aurescu, Moldovan counterpart Popescu on bilateral partnership

The interim Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, had a work meeting on Tuesday, with the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, Nicolae Popescu, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration, during which the special relation, of strategic partnership, between the two countries, was reconfirmed, according to a press release sent by MAE (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) to AGERPRES.

The two ministers extensively analyzed the perspectives of the projects and strategic interest cases on the bilateral agenda, including the projects of inter-connection within the energy sector and those regarding the transport infrastructure.

Aurescu and Popescu saluted the recent completion of the final works of the Iasi-Chisinau pipeline and discussed about the inter-connections in the area of electricity, important strategic projects which will allow Romania and the Republic of Moldova to advance on the line of consolidating cooperation in the area of ensuring energy security, MAE specifies.

There were also talks about the roadmap regarding the priority areas of cooperation between Romania and the Republic of Moldova, a document which is being updated by both parties, as well as the perspectives of closing a new agreement regarding the non-reimbursable assistance for Chisinau, which will replace and take over the functions of the bilateral Agreement signed in 2010 and that ended in the spring of this year.

The two ministers also analyzed the bilateral agreements regarding the construction or rehabilitation of the bridges over the Prut, from Galati - Giurgiulesti and Ungheni - Ungheni, which need to be completed as soon as possible, the necessary measures for the elimination of the roaming tariffs between the two countries, Romania's support for the Justice reform and making efficient the fight against corruption in the Republic of Moldova, as well as the strengthening of the cooperation between the EU and Chisinau.

The two parties agreed on shared actions for deepening the cooperation and additional consolidation of the bilateral dialogue, including the support offered by Romania for the advancement of the reform processes and the European path of the Republic of Moldova, especially through an exchange of experience and transfer of expertise in various areas, according to the requests of the Chisinau authorities.

Bogdan Aurescu reiterated Romania's firm support for an agenda of reforms of the Republic of Moldova and for its European path, our country constantly supporting the development and modernization through actions in the direct benefit of the Moldovan citizens. He once again expressed Romania's opening of supporting the advancement of bilateral projects, meant to produce concrete and solid results, with a positive impact for the population, thus supporting priorities, in terms of reforms of the Republic of Moldova authorities and welcoming the necessities of modernization and economic relaunch.