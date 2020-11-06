ForMin Aurescu: Proposals received for establishment of over 600 polling stations abroad

More than 600 proposals to set up polling stations abroad have been registered so far for the parliamentary election scheduled for December 6, Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu told a press conference on Friday.

"Voting abroad takes place over two days - Saturday, December 5, and Sunday, December 6, between 7:00 and 21:00 hrs. In the event that at 21:00 hrs there are still voters at the premises of the polling station or in a queue in front of the headquarters where the section operates, they will be allowed the right to vote until 23:59 hrs," the Romanian top diplomat reminded.

He went on to explain that, in the context of the pandemic, the electoral lists will be generated electronically in any station outside the country.

"There are so far full proposals in terms of the argumentative documentation for the establishment of more than 600 polling stations, which are to be submitted, according to our legal responsibilities, to the Permanent Electoral Authority," he said.

At the same time, Aurescu underlined, this process continues, including as regards the argumentative documentation for the setting up of new polling stations, and the deadline for submitting all the proposals for polling stations with the Permanent Electoral Authority is November 16, and they will be announced on November 18.

"Our goal is to have as many polling places as possible, close to the number in the 2019 presidential elections," Aurescu added.

He pointed out that the health security of Romanian citizens abroad, either voters or members of the polling stations, during the voting process, is the main priority of the Romanian authorities.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, presents on Friday the main benchmarks of Romania's diplomatic action one year since taking office.