ForMin Aurescu to launch in Valencia, together with his counterparts, Romania - Spain - Poland Trilateral

The minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, will inaugurate, on Tuesday, the trilateral format Romania - Spain - Poland, during a meeting that will take place in Valencia, Kingdom of Spain, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The inaugural meeting will be hosted by the minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain, Jose Manuel Albares Bueno, and Poland will be represented by the minister of Foreign Affairs, Zbigniew Rau.

According to a press release from the Romanian Ministry, "the initiation of this trilateral dialogue represents a materialization of close cooperation between the three countries at the EU and NATO level, based on similar and interconnected strategic interests, even if they are located at different ends of the European continent".

In addition, each of the three states exercises special responsibilities at the external border of the EU and NATO with the two Neighbourhoods - Eastern and Southern, states the quoted source.

This trilateral format will therefore facilitate "an even better mutual understanding at the EU and NATO level between the three states, with the objective of approaching the positions for coordination and the advancement of priorities and actions of common interest, taking into account the perceptions and evaluations of each state in terms of risks and challenges that the European and Euro-Atlantic space of security and values is currently facing".

The agenda of the inaugural meeting will include the priorities of the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the European Union, the next two Summits of the European Political Community in Chisinau, on June 1, and in Granada, on October 5, the strategic resilience of the European Union, EU enlargement, migration issues, consolidation of the Schengen area, cooperation in energy security.

In the plan of security and cooperation within NATO, topics such as: managing the consequences of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, support for Ukraine and for the other partners most affected by Russia's conduct, especially the Republic of Moldova, the priorities of the NATO Summit in Vilnius will be addressed. from this year, the challenges faced by the Eastern and Southern Neighborhood of the Black Sea, the Baltic Sea, and the Mediterranean Sea, respectively.

During the inaugural meeting of the trilateral format, minister Bogdan Aurescu will reiterate "the firm and multidimensional support for Ukraine and will have an exchange of views with his counterparts on coordination modalities to provide consolidated support to Ukraine and to mobilize support at the international level for the Formula of Peace proposed by the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, solutions regarding the accountability of Russia, the reconstruction and the European and Euro-Atlantic perspective of this country".

Minister Aurescu will also mention the importance of maintaining the stability and security of the Republic of Moldova and will highlight the importance of opening EU accession negotiations with the Republic of Moldova, at the same time with Ukraine, in the perspective of the end of this year. At the same time, the minister will express thanks for the firm support of Spain and Poland and will reiterate the importance of maintaining firm and active support from Spain and Poland in order to complete Romania's accession to the Schengen area.AGERPRES