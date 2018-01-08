ForMin Melescanu meets WB representative in Bucharest: Minister points out results of programmes carried out

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu met on Monday the new Country Manager for Romania of the World Bank, Tatiana Proskuryakova, a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent to AGERPRES informs.

According to the quoted source, Proskuryakova was appointed Country Manager for Romania and Hungary in July 2017."The head of the Romanian diplomacy appreciated the results of the assistance programmes that the World Bank has carried out so far in Romania, in an impressive number of activity sectors, as well as the role that this international financial institution has in endorsing the reform programmes of our country," the release mentions.The Foreign Affairs Minister assured Tatiana Proskuryakova that the MAE "will continue to show a full availability of support and cooperation" during her tenure.In her turn, the World Bank official mentioned that the institution she will lead will further support Romania's economic development, including through drawing up in the next period a new country strategy, with an emhapsis on updating the infrastructure, the education system reform, the labour market and the sanitary system, but also the risk management component, the release mentions.