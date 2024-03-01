ForMin Odobescu, at Diplomatic Forum in Antalya, will talk about strengthening Black Sea international profile

The minister of Foreign Affairs, Luminita Odobescu, will participate, on Saturday, at the Diplomatic Forum in Antalya - ADF 2024, where she will talk about the importance of strengthening the profile of the Black Sea on the agendas of NATO and the EU, the central theme of this year's edition being "Promoting diplomacy in times marked by turbulence", the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) said in a statement sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

Minister Odobescu will be the main speaker in the panel "The Black Sea: a new 2.0 version of regional responsibility?", together with Turkey's deputy Foreign minister, Mehmet Kemal Bozay, Ukraine's deputy minister of Foreign Affairs, Mikola Tocitki, - the deputy minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, Lasha Drsalia, and the secretary general of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization, Lazar Comanescu.

During the debates, Odobescu will emphasize the importance of strengthening regional cooperation between the states bordering the Black Sea, which share common values and objectives, for the consolidation of security and stability, as well as economic development and connectivity in the region.

In the context of participating in the forum, Luminita Odobescu will have bilateral meetings with counterparts and representatives of some international organizations, on which occasion she will exchange opinions on regional and international security and review the opportunities for strengthening bilateral and regional cooperation.