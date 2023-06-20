ForMin Odobescu meets in Chisinau with high officials from Rep. of Moldova

Foreign Affairs Minister Luminita Odobescu had talks on Tuesday in Chisinau with Prime Minister Dorin Recean, Speaker of Parliament of Moldova Igor Grosu, counterpart Nicu Popescu and Minister of Justice Veronica Mihailov-Moraru, informs a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to AGERPRES.

The Romanian minister "stated that the Bucharest authorities will continue to provide robust, priority support adapted to the needs of the Republic of Moldova".

Minister Luminita Odobescu pointed out that Romania is taking consistent diplomatic steps to advance the process of European integration, with particular emphasis on the objective of opening as soon as possible the negotiations for the Republic of Moldova's accession to the European Union. She presented the stage of the training and technical assistance programmes carried out by Romania for the benefit of experts from the public administration of the Republic of Moldova.

She stressed the importance of the new EU sanctions regime aimed at counteracting destabilising actions in the Republic of Moldova. Odobescu said that this instrument should be used whenever acts against democracy, constitutional order and sovereignty of the Republic of Moldova are found.

As regards the meeting with Prime Minister Dorin Recean, Luminita Odobescu wrote on Twitter that the discussions focused in particular on strategic projects in the energy, transport and digital fields.

The topic of the fourth ministerial conference of the Support Platform for the Republic of Moldova, which will take place in Chisinau in autumn this year and will be co-chaired by the foreign ministers of Romania, Germany and France, was also discussed during the consultations with Nicu Popescu.

Discussions with Minister Veronica Mihailov-Moraru focused on the priorities of justice reform, strengthening the rule of law and fighting corruption. Luminita Odobescu appreciated the sustained reform efforts and the concrete progress made in all these directions, including the fulfillment of the relevant recommendations indicated by the European Commission at the time of granting candidate status to the Republic of Moldova. She assured that Romania will intensify its support for the reform objectives undertaken by the authorities in Chisinau.

Minister Luminita Odobescu also had an in-depth exchange of assessments with Moldovan officials on the regional security situation. The Romanian Minister reiterated Romania's full and determined support for strengthening the overall security, stability and resilience of the Republic of Moldova.