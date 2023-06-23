ForMin Odobescu, US ambassador Kavalec discuss Visa Waiver and Black Sea Strategy

Minister of Foreign Affairs Luminita Odobescu received on Friday the US ambassador to Romania, Kathleen Ann Kavalec, with the discussions focusing, among other topics, on the Visa Waiver Program and the Black Sea strategy being developed in Washington.

"Both parties underlined their interest in intensifying efforts to include Romania in the Visa Waiver Program so that the common objective of lifting tourist visas for the US can be achieved as soon as possible," said a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) press release sent to AGERPRES.Minister Odobescu assured the full support of the ministry she is leading for the activity of the national coordinator for Romania's accession to the Visa Waiver Program.They also discussed the "close" and "deep" cooperation between the two countries on security and defence matters, with emphasis on the mutual interest for substantial results at the NATO Summit in Vilnius, including the strengthening of the defence and deterrence posture on the Eastern flank.In this regard, it was stressed that "the implementation of the Madrid Summit decisions is crucial for a strong Alliance response to the threat posed by the Russian Federation".The Romanian minister and the US ambassador highlighted the importance of bilateral and NATO cooperation in dealing with the effects of the Russian aggression against Ukraine and discussed possibilities for further strengthening transatlantic cooperation to this end. Ambassador Kavalec noted Romania's multidimensional and extensive involvement and stressed the importance of continued efforts to support refugees.Minister Luminita Odobescu reiterated interest in the US Black Sea strategy currently being developed and "Romania's readiness to continue to cooperate with the US and other allies and partners to develop a framework to ensure an open, secure and prosperous region".The increasing volume of US investments in Romania was also discussed, with ambassador Kavalec signaling the interest of some companies to develop business in our country, as well as the interest of some companies already active on the Romanian market to expand their presence. It was agreed to continue the dialogue to facilitate US investments and job creation in Romania.The Romanian minister also presented our country's objectives for the Three Seas Initiative Summit and the Business Forum to be held in Bucharest in September.