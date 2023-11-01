Four civil status services to be a click away

Four of the civil status services - birth, marriage, divorce and death - will be just a click away, Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitisation Bogdan Ivan said on Wednesday.

"This is thanks to the first large-scale project in the development of e-government services, completed by the Ministry of Interior, together with the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration, the Authority for the Digitisation of Romania and the Telecommunications Service. The SIIEASC project ends today, but it is fundamental to the long-term partnership between MCID and MAI, for which I thank Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Catalin Predoiu. This partnership will make life easier for Romanians in the country and in the diaspora. According to our data, MAI manages the most accessed life events by Romanians. Four of them - birth, marriage, divorce and death - have been digitised through this project," the minister wrote on Facebook.

According to him, more than 68 million civil status documents issued over the last 100 years have been converted into digital format.

"Digital public services are the future of administration in Romania, and the steps ahead are clear. Digitising documents, optimising workflows, interconnecting databases and delivering electronic public services will bring the administration closer to every Romanian!," added Bogdan Ivan.