Four electoral alliances for presidential election, admitted by Electoral Bureau

Four protocols setting up electoral alliances for the presidential election were admitted by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), convened in a meeting on Tuesday.

The BEC admitted the protocols setting up the UN OM Alliance, the USR PLUS Alliance, the Miscarea Nationala Romana (Romanian National Movement) and the NATIONALISTS' Alliance.

The UN OM Alliance has been closed by the ALDE (the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats Party) and the PRO Romania party.

The Miscarea Nationala Romana (Romanian National Movement) is made up of the National Socialist Party (PNS), the Christian Socialist Party (PSC), the Pensioners' Force Party (PFP), the Social Justice Party (PDS) and the Law and Order Alliance party.

The USR PLUS Alliance comprises the Save Romania Union (USR) and the Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS).

The NATIONALISTS' Alliance is made up of the Greater Romania Party (PRM) and the Our Romania Party (PRN).

The BEC's decisions to set up the electoral alliances for the presidential election could be challenged at the Supreme Court (ICCJ) within 24 hours from listing them.