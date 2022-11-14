Free access to visit Sarmizegetusa Regia fortress on UNESCO World Heritage Day

All tourists who are to visit the Sarmizegetusa Regia Dacian fortress, in the Orastiei Mountains on Wednesday, shall have free access on the occasion of the anniversary of the UNESCO World Heritage Convention, the monument being administered by the Hunedoara County Council, told Agerpres.

"The UNESCO World Heritage Day is celebrated in Romania every year on 16 November. The list of the Common Heritage of Mankind includes monuments or sites from Romania. Since 1999, the ensemble of the Dacian fortresses in the Orastiei Mountains has also been included among them. Therefore, on Wednesday, 16 November, all those who are to visit the Gradistea de Munte-Sarmizegetusa Regia archaeological site shall be able to do it free of charge," the Sarmizegetusa Regia Administration informed on Monday.

The Sarmizegetusa Regia fortress is the first Dacian citadel administered by the Hunedoara County Council, since 2013, with several measures being instituted here to protect and enhance the touristic value of the UNESCO monument. The site now has a visiting regulation, the access road has been restored and a security service endowed even with video surveillance equipment is provided.

According to official data, last year approximately 75,000 tourists visited the Dacian fortress of Sarmizegetusa Regia, in the Orastiei Mountains, 5,000 more people compared to 2020, in a context in which revenues of approximately 1.1 million RON were obtained from the capitalisation of the tourist potential of this UNESCO monument.