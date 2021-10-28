GCS: 13,197 new cases of COVID-19; over 68,000 tests in last 24 hours, three unvaccinated young people, under 30, die

A number of 13,197 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, after over 68,000 tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Thursday.

As of Thursday, 1,616,027 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania, of which 7,905 are of re-infected patients, tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection, and 1,371,046 patients were declared cured.

A number of 10,247,501 RT-PCR tests and 4,342,073 rapid antigen tests were processed to date.In the last 24 hours, 23,994 RT-PCR tests were performed (13,361 based on the case definition and the medical protocol, and 10,663 on request) and 44,105 rapid antigen tests.Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 1,337 people were reconfirmed positive.

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) said on Thursday that 415 deaths were reported in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the past 24 hours, including three young people under the age of 30, all unvaccinated.



According to GCS, one was a 28-year-old young lady from Bucharest who was unvaccinated and had comorbidities.



Also, a young man from Vaslui, aged 25, with comorbidities, as well as a woman from Botosani, aged 24, without comorbidities, died due to COVID-19.