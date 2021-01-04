 
     
GCS: 290 persons retest positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 test pozitiv

A number of 290 people were reconfirmed to be infected with COVID-19 following a retest, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday, according to AGERPRES.

"Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 290 people were reconfirmed positive," GCS said.

A total of 3,130 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been reported in the past 24 hours, following 9,550 tests carried out nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group said.

 

