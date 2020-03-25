GCS: Average age of patients with COVID-19 is 43; most of them aged 19-50

The average age of patients diagnosed so far in Romania with the novel coronavirus is 43, with the highest share being represented by the persons aged between 19 and 50 (61 percent).

According to the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), those aged between 51 and 59 represent 28 percent of the COVID-19 cases, and those aged over 70 - 5 percent.

Furthermore, 3 pct are minors, 54 pct are women, and 43 pct are men.

Of the 906 persons confirmed positive as infected with the novel coronavirus, 14 patients (2 pct) are aged 0-9, 22 patients (2 pct) are aged 10-19, 99 patients (11 pct) are aged 20-29, 198 patients (22 pct) are aged 30-39, 232 patients (26 pct) are aged 40-49.

Moreover, 168 patients (18 pct) are aged 50-59, 96 patients (11 pct) are aged 60-69, 49 patients (5 pct) are aged 70-79 and 3 patients are over 80 years old.