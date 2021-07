Only one death has been reported in the past 24 hours in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Monday.

The person who died - a woman - was hospitalized in Iasi.

The death was recorded in the age group 60 - 69 years and the patient had comorbidities, Agerpres informs.

No deaths from before the reference interval are reported.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 34,254 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.