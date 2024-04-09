Geister exhibition: Artists from six European countries - exhibiting in Expoflora Pavilions in King Mihai I Park

The exhibition Geister (Spirits), curated by German artist Kristin Wenzel, which brings together works signed by artists from six European countries, will open on Saturday in the Expoflora Pavilions in King Mihai I Park (formerly Herastrau Park).

A collective exhibition, Geister presents the works of 11 artists: Tudor Bratu (Romania/THE Netherlands), Zuzanna Czebatul (Poland), Irina Gheorghe (Romania), Specula Group (Romania), Birgit Holmer (Germany), Bram Kuypers & Lennart de Neef (THE Netherlands), Alice Gancevici & Remus PuScariu (Romania), Aidan Frere-Smith (United Kingdom), Kristin Wenzel (Germany), Lulzim Zeqiri (Kosovo/Austria).

They address themes such as memory, trauma and the persistent echo of the past in the present and explore the boundaries between presence and absence, visibility and invisibility.

Under the aegis of EUNIC Romania, the project will include a large community event on Saturday, from 14:00 to 23:00, when the public will once again have access to the Expoflora Pavilions recently renovated by the Lakes, Parks and Leisure Administration Bucharest. Participation in the event is free of charge.

The event is organized by the Goethe-Institut Bucharest together with the Polish Institute of Bucharest, the Austrian Cultural Forum Bucharest, the British Council Romania and EUNIC Romania, with the support of the Municipality of Bucharest through the Lakes, Parks and Leisure Administration Bucharest (ALPAB).

The exhibition in the Expoflora B Pavilion can be visited until May 5.

The artist Kristin Wenzel lives and works in Bucharest and Gotha (Germany). She studied sculpture at the Academy of Art in Dusseldorf, where she graduated in 2013.

Her multidisciplinary practice involves large-scale installations, sculptures and interventions in public space, often imagined as site-specific and site-sensitive social contexts.