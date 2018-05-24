German ambassador: Romanian economy, growing very fast; German investors, looking for new opportunities

Romania's economy is growing very fast, and Bucovina is a region that has its "assets," providing new business opportunities for German investors, German ambassador to Bucharest Cord Meier-Klodt said at a news conference on Friday, on a working visit to the county of Suceava.

''This is not my first visit here, but the first official visit to Suceava. We had very concrete discussions with the chairman of the Suceava County Council, the prefect, the mayor and the chairman of the local chamber of commerce and industry. It was an extremely useful visit for me. I would like to add the strategic element of my visit to identify new investment locations in this area (...) The Romanian economy is growing very fast, and with it and the economy of Germany (...) Many areas [in Romania] already faced with limitations, labour shortage, infrastructure problems. At this point, they began looking in other directions and looking for new opportunities for German business operators. There is a moment when a region like Bucovina can display its assets. We talked about that. It's no secret that I am glad to do this, but we do it on the basis of the Roman-German regional relations that are extremely important to us. It is a trilateral relationship because it also includes the city of Cernauti in Ukraine," said the German ambassador, pointing out that German investment is currently concentrated in the province of Transylvania, and the cities of Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara and Brasov.In his turn, Chairman of the Suceava County Council Gheorghe Flutur told the news conference that he made a presentation of the local business opportunities, and also a partnership with the German region of Swabia.At the same time, he said that further opportunities in Suceava are also in the medical and industrial fields.Flutur bestowed on the German diplomat the title and the medal "Merit of Bucovina" and invited him to the "Oktoberfest in the East" event at Gura Humorului in the autumn.