German president on state visit to Romania as of Wednesday, welcomed by president Iohannis

German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier will conduct a state visit to Romania, between May 24 - 26, at the invitation of president Klaus Iohannis.

The federal president will be received on Wednesday by president Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Palace. The two will have one-to-one and official talks, followed by joint press statements.

The Presidential Administration said that the talks of the two heads of state will focus on the development and deepening of Romanian-German cooperation in all topical political, security and economic areas. The two presidents will convey a message of solidarity and support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in the face of brutal aggression of the Russian Federation. The talks will also address the strong support and backing of both countries for the Republic of Moldova.

The two heads of state will also exchange views on the evolution of the security situation and the further strengthening of the advanced defence posture on NATO's Eastern flank, in preparation for the Vilnius Summit.

In Bucharest, the German president will also meet with prime minister Nicolae Ciuca, the acting president of the Senate, Alina Gorghiu, and the speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu. President Steinmeier is also scheduled to meet with representatives of the business community.

On Thursday, presidents Klaus Iohannis and Frank-Walter Steinmeier will be in Sibiu, for talks at the City Hall, as well as with representatives of the German community in Romania and they will visit the Samuel von Brukenthal National College in Sibiu and the fortified church in Cristian

The German president will end his visit in western Timisoara on Friday. He will host a concert at the Timisoara Philharmonic, as part of the city's 2023 European Capital of Culture programme, and will visit the city centre alongside mayor Dominic Fritz. The German official will also visit the Nikolaus Lenau Theoretical High School and meet representatives of the German and Jewish minorities.

According to the German Embassy in Bucharest, the federal president will be accompanied on his visit to Romania by minister of State for Europe and Climate in Germany's Federal Foreign Office Anna Luhrmann, as well as a delegation of parliamentarians, business representatives and cultural figures.AGERPRES