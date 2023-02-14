Giurgiu Red Cross branch leaves for Turkey with first humanitarian transport, with 1K convectors

The Giurgiu branch of the Red Cross is the first in Romania to take action and leave for Turkey with humanitarian aid, with a thousand electric convectors that will provide heating in tents for people who were left without homes, taking into account the extremely cold conditions in Turkey, at this time, told Agerpres.

"The Giurgiu County Council joined the humanitarian transport organized by the Red Cross with the sum of one hundred thousand lei which will be allocated for the purchase of electric convectors for heating. On this occasion, I want to say that we are fully grateful for the involvement of the Giurgiu County Council and I mention that, as far as we know, it is the first county council and the first branch of the Red Cross in Romania that mobilized very quickly and will carry out this humanitarian transport as quickly as possible to Turkey," director of the Giurgiu Red Cross branch Marian Macelaru told AGERPRES on Tuesday.

He stated that he took the measure to purchase the electric convectors after analyzing the list with the necessary materials and equipment drawn up by the Red Crescent and noticed that no other participating country in this humanitarian aid hadn't bought convectors, and in the very cold conditions in Turkey, at this time, a convector can ensure the heating of a tent in which there are several people and thus more people can benefit from this aid.

The Red Cross Romania will continue these humanitarian transports at national level.