Gov't spokesman Barbu: Candidacies for European Parliament must be submitted by March 28

Government spokesman Nelu Barbu on Friday stated that candidacies for the May 26 elections for the European Parliament must be submitted by March 28.

"The Government adopted the general framework with respect to the May 26 elections to the European Parliament. It also approved the calendar for the selection of the Romanian members of the European Parliament, establishing March 28, 2019, as the deadline for the submission and registration of the candidacies, by 60 days prior to the elections," said Barbu, at the end of the Government meeting.

He added that the normative acts adopted on Friday include provisions meant to secure fair and safe elections, through taking preventive measures and combating election fraud, and also through ensuring cyber security and protection of personal data processed in the context of the elections.

"The Permanent Electoral Authority together with the Special Telecommunications Service and the National Statistics Institute will ensure the implementation and operation of the computer system to monitor presence to vote and prevent fraud. This is the same system as the one used in 2016. Moreover, there are stipulated measures meant to solve challenges, complaints or notifications regarding the results of the vote. Other provisions refer to the funding of the electoral campaign, the list of supporters. The organisation of the Central Election Bureaus and the poll stations. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will ensure the organisation and inform about the poll stations abroad by 30 days prior to the elections, at the latest," mentioned Barbu.