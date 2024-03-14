Government abrogates decision on purchase of multifunctional corvettes

The government repealed on Thursday the decision on the circumstances and procedure related to the "Multifunctional Corvette" Endowment Programme, a press release sent by the government, reads.

The decision was taken because the winner of the tender did not maintain its bid and did not sign the framework agreement within the deadlines requested by the contracting authority within the Ministry of National Defence. At the same time, "the funds necessary to declare as a winner" the economic operator in the next place have not been identified.

"Moreover, the decision was made as a result of the context created by the changes in the geopolitical evolution of the Black Sea, corroborated with the expansion of the range of threats and the need to redefine missions, which imposed the reanalysis of the possibilities of endowment in accordance with the current requirements of the security environment. At the same time, the Naval Forces initiated and undertook steps to accede and participate in PESCO projects (the new form of military cooperation between member states), respectively Romania's accession to the European PESCO Patrol Corvette project. Based on the cooperation facilitated by PESCO projects, the European corvette project will be based on the concept of a common platform with capacities to accommodate different weapons systems and various stockpiles," the gov't release adds.

In August 2023, the Ministry of Defence informed that the procurement procedure for multifunctional corvettes, started five years ago, had been canceled