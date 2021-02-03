Government approves draft law on EU's own resources system

The Romanian government has approved the draft law on the EU's own resources system, according to which the level of Romania's contribution for 2021, according to the amending letter of the EU budget for 2021, is approximately 2.357 billion euros (rd 11.549 billion lei).

"The Executive adopted today, 3 February 2021, on a proposal from the Finance Ministry, the piece of legislation ratifying the Council Decision (EU, EURATOM) 2020/2053 of 14 December 2020 on the European Union's own resources system and repealing Decision 2014/335/EU, EURATOM, adopted in Brussels. By this decision, the Commission temporarily increases its own resources ceiling from 1.20 pct to 1.40 pct of the Gross National Income (GNI), thus using the space created between this ceiling and the payment area (the space entitled guarantees/headroom) for loan operations (Next Generation EU)," reads a statement from the Ministry of Finance sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

According to the source, the new decision on the European Union's own resources system (2020/2053) entered into force on 1 January 2021, but its provisions apply only after its ratification by all Member States and are directly applicable to the Member States, without the need for their transposition into national legislation. After ratifying the new decision, the European Commission will recalculate Member States' contributions for the period from 1 January 2021 to the date of entry into force.

In accordance with the provisions of the Treaty of Accession to the European Union, Romania must apply the rules and methodology for the establishment of the European Union budget through the system of own resources, in accordance with the provisions of Article 311 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU), which states that: "[...] the budget is fully financed from own resources, [...]."

At the same time, in accordance with the provisions of Article 76(3) of the Romanian Constitution, republished, it is necessary to request the debate and adoption by Parliament under the urgency procedure of the draft law, in order to be able to access the funds related to the instrument of economic recovery.