Gov't approves automated DNA data exchange under Police Cooperation Convention for Southeast Europe

The government has approved a draft law that provides for the ratification of the Agreement between the states member of the Police Cooperation Convention for Southeast Europe regarding the automated exchange of DNA data, dactyloscopic data and vehicle registration data, the adhesion to the implementation agreement of the abovementioned agreement, respectively the ratification of the protocol for amending the agreement between the parties to the Convention.

According to a press release sent on Thursday by the Executive, the draft law indicates the Romanian authorities designated as national contact points, namely: the National Institute of Forensic Science within the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police, for DNA reference data and dactyloscopic data; The International Police Cooperation Centre within the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police, for providing available personal data and other information related to DNA reference data and dactyloscopic data; The Directorate for driving licenses and registrations, for the provision of vehicle registration data.

Also, the national contact points designated by the other parties to the agreement are authorized to carry out automatic searches and comparisons of DNA data from the National Judicial Genetic Data System and to carry out automatic searches of dactyloscopic data from the national AFIS system, respectively the limits of the searches are established and the automatic comparisons made by the National Institute of Forensics.