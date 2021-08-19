Gov't approves bill ratifying Romania - IBRD loan agreement for health sector reform

The government approved today the bill for the ratification of the loan agreement between Romania and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) for the additional financing of the health sector reform.

"The loan agreement between Romania and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development was signed in Bucharest on June 11 2021, for an additional financing of 150 million euros in support of the Health Sector Reform Project - Improvement of the health system's quality and efficiency. This additional funding of 150 million euros ensures the continuation and completion of the activities provided for in the health sector's reform project, initially financed with 250 million euros," the Health Ministry said in a release on Thursday.

The 150 million euros will be invested mainly in the execution and purchase of equipment for the burn centers of the "Grigore Alexandrescu" Children's Emergency Clinical Hospital in Bucharest and the Emergency Clinical Hospital in Targu Mures, for the modernization of the telemedicine system and the improvement of the cervical cancer screening network, Agerpres informs.