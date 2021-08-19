 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Gov't approves bill ratifying Romania - IBRD loan agreement for health sector reform

Financial Times
imprumut

The government approved today the bill for the ratification of the loan agreement between Romania and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) for the additional financing of the health sector reform.

"The loan agreement between Romania and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development was signed in Bucharest on June 11 2021, for an additional financing of 150 million euros in support of the Health Sector Reform Project - Improvement of the health system's quality and efficiency. This additional funding of 150 million euros ensures the continuation and completion of the activities provided for in the health sector's reform project, initially financed with 250 million euros," the Health Ministry said in a release on Thursday.

The 150 million euros will be invested mainly in the execution and purchase of equipment for the burn centers of the "Grigore Alexandrescu" Children's Emergency Clinical Hospital in Bucharest and the Emergency Clinical Hospital in Targu Mures, for the modernization of the telemedicine system and the improvement of the cervical cancer screening network, Agerpres informs.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.