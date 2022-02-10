Gov't approves ratification draft of new agreement between Romania and Moldova on mutual recognition of diplomas

The Government approved in Thursday's meeting a draft law for the ratification of the new agreement between the governments of Romania and the Republic of Moldova on the mutual recognition of diplomas, Government Spokesman Dan Carbunaru announced.

"In the field of education, in the same context of tomorrow's joint government meeting (Friday - ed. note), a draft law was approved to ratify the agreement between the Government of Romania and the Government of the Republic of Moldova on mutual recognition of diplomas, certificates and scientific titles, document signed in Bucharest on November 23, 2021. The draft aims to ratify the new agreement between the governments of Romania and the Republic of Moldova on the mutual recognition of diplomas. As against the provisions of the in force agreement, the new document provides the recognition of certain diplomas and pre-university certificates from the Republic of Moldova, which are not covered by the agreement in force and whose recognition has been requested by Romania, more precisely it is about high school diplomas, diplomas of general secondary education, diplomas of colleagues and basic medical schools with a minimum duration of three years of study after general secondary school of 9 years of study graduation," Dan Carbunaru told a press conference at the Victoria Governmental Palace on Thursday.

In this context, he mentioned that at the moment in Romania there are over 12,000 students from the Republic of Moldova and over 2,000 other pupils studying in Romania.