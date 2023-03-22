Gov't gives Oltenia Energy Complex a state aid worth 449 million RON

The Oltenia Energy Complex (CE) will receive a state aid worth 449 million RON for this year in order to finance expenses with greenhouse gas emission certificates, according to a Decision approved in Wednesday's Government meeting.

The state aid for restructuring in the form of grants is fully granted from the state budget, through the budget of the Ministry of Energy, a release of the Government mentions.

The allocated funds will be used for the purchase of greenhouse gas emission certificates necessary to fulfill the obligation to return the greenhouse gas emission certificates related to the year 2022, corresponding to the gas emissions from the company's facilities, due on April 30, 2023 and for the purchase of greenhouse gas emission certificates related to the year 2023 corresponding to gas emissions from the company's facilities, due on April 30, 2024, told Agerpres.

So far, the Oltenia Energy Complex has received state aid in the form of grant worth 776.4 million EUR for the purchase of greenhouse gas emissions certificates.