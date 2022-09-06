Gov't sending TAROM aircraft to bring back Romanians abroad after Blue Air suspended flights

Romanians stranded at airports abroad, following the suspension of flights by the Blue Air airline, can request help at the consular sections of the Romanian embassies or by calling the telephone number 0040751084537, managed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and will be brought to the country by Tarom aircraft , the Government spokesman, Dan Carbunaru, announced on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca discussed, on Tuesday evening, with relevant ministers and the authorities involved in managing the situation of Romanian citizens affected by the suspension of Blue Air flights.

At the end of the meeting, the spokesperson of the Government, Dan Carbunaru, announced the measures taken by the Executive to solve this crisis.

"The Prime Minister ordered that the priority be to bring the citizens who are at the airports outside the borders into the country. In this sense, the Romanians can announce their presence and can request support from the consular sections of our embassies in the respective countries. At the same time, I can inform you that, this evening, a unique number of the call center managed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was activated. This unique number will also be published on the website of the Government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It is the telephone number that Romanian citizens at the airports of outside the country can signal their presence and request consular assistance and request support to get home. The telephone number is 0040751084537. It is a unique number managed by the MAE. After the data of the Romanian citizens who are affected by the suspension of Blue Air flights will be centralized, the TAROM aircraft will be prepared to carry out the flights necessary for the Romanians across the border to reach home safely," Dan Carbunaru said, told Agerpres.

Blue Air Aviation suspended from Tuesday, September 6, until Monday, September 12, all flights scheduled to depart from Romanian airports, over 3,000 passengers being affected by this decision of the airline.