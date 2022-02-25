Gov't: Working group established for integrated coordination of humanitarian actions

The Department for Emergency Situations and the Chancellery of the Prime Minister on Friday established a working group for the integrated coordination of the actions carried out by the institutions operating in this field, together with the civil society and international organizations to ensure adequate humanitarian assistance to refugees/displaced persons on the Romanian territory.

It is about providing food and other necessary products, as well as providing support services.

According to a press release of the Government, in order to efficiently and uniformly organize the entire humanitarian mission, during the Friday meeting held at the Interior Ministry - MAI headquarters it was decided to set up a working group, at central level, and several working cells at territorial level, in areas close to the strategic points in the north and northeast of the country, which will collaborate in an integrated way to efficiently and quickly allocate the necessary donated resources or from the state reserves to refugee/displaced persons now on the territory of Romania, Agerpres.ro informs.

"The territorial support points will assess the concrete needs and will be in constant contact with the working group carried out at the central level, charged with the responsibility of coordinating the entire activity," the statement said.

Any natural person, legal entity, organization that wants to support this humanitarian action can send an e-mail to: umanitar.dsu@mai.gov.ro.