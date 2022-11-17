Gross national minimum wage guaranteed in payment to be 3,000 lei/month from 1 January 2023 (draft)

The gross national minimum wage guaranteed in payment is set at the amount of 3,000 lei per month, as of 1 January 2023, for a normal working schedule, on average 165,333 hours per month, which represents an increase of 17.6 percent compared to December 2022, according to a draft Government Decision published on the website of the Labor and Social Solidarity Ministry (MMSS).

A number of 2,181,134 employees will benefit from the increase in the minimum wage, Agerpres informs.

"As of 1 January 2023, the gross national minimum wage guaranteed in payment, stipulated in art.164 paragraph (1) of Law No. 53/2003 - The Labor Code, republished, with subsequent amendments and additions, establishes in money, without including increments and other additions, the amount of 3,000 lei per month, for a normal working schedule of 165,333 hours per month on average, representing 18,145 lei/hour," the draft mentions.

In Romania, a number of approximately 856,830 employees currently benefit from the gross national minimum wage guaranteed in payment of 2,550 lei, which represents a percentage of approximately 16.27 percent of the total number of active employees - 5,265,252. A number of 2,181,134 employees will benefit from the increase in the minimum wage to 3,000 lei.