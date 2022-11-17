 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Gross national minimum wage guaranteed in payment to be 3,000 lei/month from 1 January 2023 (draft)

infofinanciar.ro
bani

The gross national minimum wage guaranteed in payment is set at the amount of 3,000 lei per month, as of 1 January 2023, for a normal working schedule, on average 165,333 hours per month, which represents an increase of 17.6 percent compared to December 2022, according to a draft Government Decision published on the website of the Labor and Social Solidarity Ministry (MMSS).

A number of 2,181,134 employees will benefit from the increase in the minimum wage, Agerpres informs.

"As of 1 January 2023, the gross national minimum wage guaranteed in payment, stipulated in art.164 paragraph (1) of Law No. 53/2003 - The Labor Code, republished, with subsequent amendments and additions, establishes in money, without including increments and other additions, the amount of 3,000 lei per month, for a normal working schedule of 165,333 hours per month on average, representing 18,145 lei/hour," the draft mentions.

In Romania, a number of approximately 856,830 employees currently benefit from the gross national minimum wage guaranteed in payment of 2,550 lei, which represents a percentage of approximately 16.27 percent of the total number of active employees - 5,265,252. A number of 2,181,134 employees will benefit from the increase in the minimum wage to 3,000 lei.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.