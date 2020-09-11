Health Ministry intends to supplement medical staff in school system

The Health Ministry states that it intends to increase the budget until the end of the year for the school health care network in order to complete the need for medical staff in the general and dental medical offices operating in the school and university system.

"By the end of the year, the Health Ministry will identify the financial resources to supplement a number of 264 school doctors, 534 nurses for schools, 109 dentists, 145 nurses for dentists," reads a ministry's release issued on Thursday.

According to the ministry, these funds will benefit the local authorities for the payment of doctors and school nurses who will occupy the new positions.

At present, at national level, 1,302 doctors (788 with the specialty of general medicine and 514 with the specialty of dentistry) and 3,630 nurses (3262 with the specialty of general medicine and 368 with the specialty of dentistry) provide medical services in the school medical offices.