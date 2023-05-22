HealthMin Rafila signs declaration on stroke, under the Stroke Action Plan for Europe (SAP-E).

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, signed the Stroke Action Plan for Europe (SAP-E), which aims to reduce the strokes number, told Agerpres.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health sent to AGERPRES on Monday, the plan is developed by the European Stroke Organization and the Stroke Alliance for Europe, it must be implemented by 2030 and aims to reduce the number of strokes and their long-term consequences.

The declaration contains four major objectives to be achieved by 2030: reducing the number of strokes by 10%, treating at least 90% of stroke patients in a specialized unit ("stroke unit") as the first level of care, the development of national stroke plans covering the entire chain of care, the development and implementation of strategies for multisectoral public health interventions with a favourable impact on cerebrovascular diseases.

By signing this Declaration, the Ministry of Health will support the development and implementation of measures at the national level, with the aim of improving the entire chain of care for stroke patients, including the development of primary and secondary prevention strategies, the improvement of emergency medicine services, optimizing the management of acute stroke cases, ensuring access to rehabilitation and improving the quality of long-term care.

The Ministry of Health will work for the implementation of these measures in collaboration with professional partners at the national level (the Neurology Commission within the Ministry of Health and the Romanian Society of Neurology) and internationally (European Stroke Organization, World Stroke Organization and European Federation of Neurorehabilitation Societies).

In this context, the signing of the Declaration falls within the objectives of the National Health Strategy 2023-2030 and the National Strategy for Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular Diseases in Romania, a project initiated by the Ministry of Health and coordinated by university professor Dragos Vinereanu, PhD, and university professor Dafin F. Muresanu, PhD, corresponding members of the Romanian Academy. These strategies will work in synergy with the Stroke Action Plan for Europe, to strengthen the efforts to prevent and treat strokes in our country.

Stroke is one of the main causes of death and disability globally. Studies show that, in the absence of effective measures, the burden of stroke could increase by 25% in the next decade.