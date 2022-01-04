 
     
HealthMin Rafila: We estimate double number of cases against wave four

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
rafila

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, has told Antena 3 private television broadcaster that estimates point to a double number of cases in the fifth wave of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic compared to the previous wave, when 400,000 cases of infection were confirmed "by diagnosis."

According to him, the new antivirals to arrive in the country could be issued on prescription in pharmacies or outpatient clinics, but a decision has not yet been made, Agerpres reports.

The Minister of Health pointed out that these drugs could probably be free for "eligible people" and reiterated that they are only meant for people with risk factors.

Alexandru Rafila announced that he will probably be immunised with the third dose of the vaccine in January, given that 9 months have already passed since he took the second dose.

