HealthMin Tataru: Cross-evaluations to be conducted in hospitals, health directorates

Nelu Tătaru

Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Wednesday that in the period immediately ahead cross-evaluations will be conducted in hospitals and public health directorates to find out if the healthcare providers are capable of operating, according to Agerpres.

"In the period immediately ahead, there will be those cross-evaluations in hospitals and directorates to find out whether or not there is that capacity for each of those who work in these hospitals to provide that care. The healthcare systems are still resilient, but our recommendation is not pushing these medical systems to their limits," Tataru said on Wednesday at the Government House.

He said that there are currently 226 COVID support hospitals in Romania.

Romania's COVID-19 case count jumped by 2,958 in the last 24 hours as resulting from tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday.

