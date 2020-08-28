HealthMin Tataru: Evaluations to start, and on September 7 we will know virus transmission rate in each locality

Health Minister Nelu Tataru, stated on Friday, in Sfantu Gheorghe, that on September 7 the degree of transmission of the novel coronavirus in each locality will be known, and depending on this evaluation the local authorities will be able to establish the conditions in which the new school year is to start.

"At the local level, each county school inspectorate, each public health directorate, under the coordination of the County Committee for Emergency Situations, adapts these scenarios to each school unit in part. (...) The measures will be taken in agreement with the situation at the local level. Only the DSPs and county school inspectorates know these situations for each school. We made the rules, the precautions, as well as the scenarios that can be applied, all that remains is adaptation. And the evaluation of the epidemiological situation, we will make it last on September 7. The evaluations of each school starts on September 1, and on September 7 we will also see the dissemination degree, the local transmission in each locality," said the Health Minister.

"It's a joint partnership and effort to start this school year, it was half a year in which truly we could see a lack of school activity, as well as a reticence or fear to start this school. From Labor Medicine we also received some recommendations that we applied, as teaching and non-teaching staff over 65 or with morbidities to be able to teach online. We adapt for each situation accordingly," the Health Minister concluded.