Highest of COVID-19 case counts in Romania: Bucharest (4,976), Suceava (4,371) and Brasov (2,643)

Bucharest City (4,976) and the counties of Suceava (4,371) and Brasov (2,643) have the highest COVID-19 case counts in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, informed on Friday.

The breakdown of cases by counties:* Alba - 642* Arad - 865* Arges - 2,472* Bacau - 1,075* Bihor - 765* Bistrita-Nasaud - 761* Botosani - 1,125* Brasov - 2,643* Braila - 544* Buzau - 1,099* Caras-Severin - 183* Calarasi - 256* Cluj - 973* Constanta - 745* Covasna - 386* Dambovita - 1,413* Dolj - 533* Galati - 1,822* Giurgiu - 348* Gorj - 643* Harghita - 437* Hunedoara - 848* Ialomita - 669* Iasi - 1,220* Ilfov - 1.105* Maramures - 313* Mehedinti - 449* Mures - 892* Neamt - 1.108* Olt - 581* Prahova - 1.323* Satu Mare - 87* Salaj - 142* Sibiu - 832* Suceava - 4,371* Teleorman - 298* Timis - 917* Tulcea - 252* Vaslui - 467* Valcea - 308* Vrancea - 1,465* Bucharest City - 4,976GCS says 42 cases have not been assigned to any county.As many as 1,119 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday in Romania.According to GCS, the total COVID-19 case count in Romania reached 42,394 on Friday.