Highest of COVID-19 case counts in Romania: Bucharest (4,976), Suceava (4,371) and Brasov (2,643)

Bucharest City (4,976) and the counties of Suceava (4,371) and Brasov (2,643) have the highest COVID-19 case counts in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, informed on Friday.The breakdown of cases by counties:
* Alba - 642
* Arad - 865
* Arges - 2,472
* Bacau - 1,075
* Bihor - 765
* Bistrita-Nasaud - 761
* Botosani - 1,125
* Brasov - 2,643
* Braila - 544
* Buzau - 1,099
* Caras-Severin - 183
* Calarasi - 256
* Cluj - 973
* Constanta - 745
* Covasna - 386
* Dambovita - 1,413
* Dolj - 533
* Galati - 1,822
* Giurgiu - 348
* Gorj - 643
* Harghita - 437
* Hunedoara - 848
* Ialomita - 669
* Iasi - 1,220
* Ilfov - 1.105
* Maramures - 313
* Mehedinti - 449
* Mures - 892
* Neamt - 1.108
* Olt - 581
* Prahova - 1.323
* Satu Mare - 87
* Salaj - 142
* Sibiu - 832
* Suceava - 4,371
* Teleorman - 298
* Timis - 917
* Tulcea - 252
* Vaslui - 467
* Valcea - 308
* Vrancea - 1,465
* Bucharest City - 4,976
GCS says 42 cases have not been assigned to any county.
As many as 1,119 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday in Romania.
According to GCS, the total COVID-19 case count in Romania reached 42,394 on Friday.