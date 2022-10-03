HlthMinRafila: The development policy of the pharmaceutical industry must result in a programmatic document

The development policy of the Romanian pharmaceutical industry must result in a programmatic document, Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said on MOnday, adding that a working group was established which "does not necessarily relate to the drugs crisis, but to a policy" in the field.

"The price policy and the development policy of the pharmaceutical industry (...) I think must result in a programmatic document that we have to put forth," said the minister.

He mentioned the lack of interest of some manufacturers or distributors in carrying certain medicines and the disappearance of some products from Romania that went to "parallel export."

"The drug policy is a policy that makes two things possible - affordability of drugs, on the one hand, from the point of view of the price that the government or people pay for the drugs, and the second thing, equally important, is that it keeps drugs on the market and there needs to be a balance that keeps drugs on the market. That balance in the case of many missing drugs is no longer there and we need to fix that legislatively and it will certainly go beyond the Ministry of Health , the level of legislative decision, either to the level of the government or to the level of Parliament, so that we can secure medicines for the market", told Agerpres.