 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Hospital managers, based on operational needs, possess ability to suspend annual leaves

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
salvari UPU covid urgenta ambulanta

The managers of hospital units, based on operational needs, possess the ability to suspend annual leave and additional leave in progress, as well as to stop granting new paid leave or additional leave, without pay, for studies and training, for a period of 30 days, according to an order of the Emergency Management Department (DSU).

DSU issued on Monday four orders regarding taking immediate measures, in order to efficiently manage the difficult pandemic situation at a national level.

"Interrupted leave or ungranted will be planned when the evolution of the epidemiological situation will allow it," the quoted source shows.

Furthermore, resident doctors of the 5th year in the emergency medicine specialty that were about to begin the specialty doctor exams starting with the month of October 2021 will take these exams in December 2021.

According to DSU, the classes for the emergency medical assistance certificate, pre-hospital care and hospital care, are being suspended, and will resume in December 2021, and registered doctors will go back to their basic units.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.