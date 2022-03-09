Humanitarian transport with 3 tonnes of aid leaves for Chernivtsi

A humanitarian transport with 3 tonnes of aid left, on Wednesday, for Chernivtsi, announced the eastern Bacau County's prefect Lucian-Gabriel Bogdanel.

The aid consists of food, clothes and hygiene products, the latter being from donations received during the last days at the point organized at the Business and Exhibition Center.

"The goods will reach the Aid Coordination and Distribution Center for the population of Kyiv, but also for Ukrainian citizens in accommodation centers in Chernivtsi. The food was procured by the goodwill of the Filadelfia Church in Onesti and the Vestea Buna Church in Bacau. The Bacau Police County Inspectorate (IJP) staff also contributed with donations of medicines and personal hygiene products. Three boxes of pharmaceuticals were provided by ND Pharma," said prefect Lucian-Gabriel Bogdnel.

The fuel needed for the transport is provided by the Community Support Foundation, as part of the "Together we help more" fundraising campaign.

The humanitarian transport will arrive in Chernivtsi around 11:00.