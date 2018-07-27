Hungary's PM Orban says Union Centennial no festive moment for Romania's Hungarians

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday at the Tusvanyos Summer University at Baile Tusnad, Harghita County, that Romania's Greeter Union Centennial this year is no festive moment for Romania's Hungarians.

"A hundred years ago Romania entered the modern age. (...) We understand that, from their point of view, it is a festive moment, but they should also understand that it is not a festive moment for us," he said according to the official translation provided by organisers. Orban added that "for a hundred years, modern Romania has not known what to do with the more than a million Hungarians living here."He also said that Hungary is set to become one of the five best countries in the European Union worth living and working in by 2030, and also to contribute to raising Central Europe alongside neighbouring countries."We have resources, we have courage and we have shown to our neighbors that those who work with Hungarians are doing a good thing. We have an offering for our neighbours, which focuses on the idea of ??linking our countries to highways, energy networks, (...) to harmonise the development of our armies and to develop together the economy and investments in the Carpathian Basin. So we have an offering- to build together the Carpathian Basin on the basis of mutual respect," Orban said at the 29th edition of the Tusvanyos Summer University, organised by the Pro Minority Foundation of Hungary and the Hungarian Youth Council of Romania.