I can't talk about austerity, but about measures to stop waste, UDMR's Kelemen Hunor says

The president of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor, declared on Saturday, after winning the fourth term in office, that he cannot talk about austerity and about measures in this sense that the Government should take, but only about stopping waste where it is necessary, without affecting the investments and the employees.

"These decisions that we have to make in the coming weeks will only refer to certain types of expenses, to expenses related to services, to things that are necessary, but where savings can be made, they must be made. The measures will not refer to staff cuts, salaries and investments. There are two large areas where these decisions will not affect the local and national budgets, in any way. Public investments represent the engine of the economy, so they must be carried forward. The vast majority of investments are supported by European money, the absorption was good last year. The other part of the investments, they are supported from the national budget," Kelemen Hunor explained.

He argued that there will be no cuts in salaries, pensions or personnel in the budget system, but new hires in the public sector will only be made with the approval of the Government.

"We will stop the hiring that should have continued. Those who are currently employed will remain, and the filling of vacant positions with new personnel will only be possible with the approval of the Government," Kelemen stressed.

For the UDMR leader, the serious problems remain the economy and inflation, which he estimates, until the end of the year, at less than 10 pct.

"I think that the economy, after a slow decline in the first quarter will pick up because it will be a period when public investment will be visible. I don't think we need to talk about austerity, but really, inflation and consumption have increased and the economy in the first three months of the year slowed down a little," Kelemen Hunor pointed out.AGERPRES